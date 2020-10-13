Pattaya driver vanishes as his car burns

Pattaya police responding to an accident report arrived at a Naklua intersection to find a burning car, but no driver.







Officers were left only to speculate what happened after a Mitsubishi Lancer crashed into the side barriers on a curve at the Kratinglai interchange Oct. 11.

The car was damaged and burning, but there was no sign of the driver or anyone who knew where he went.

Either the driver was injured and taken to the hospital or he was intoxicated and took off to avoid getting arrested for drunk driving.











