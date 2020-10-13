Pattaya driver vanishes as his car burns

By Pattaya Mail
Firefighters extinguish the fire which partially burned the car which crashed into the barrier at Kratinglai intersection.

Pattaya police responding to an accident report arrived at a Naklua intersection to find a burning car, but no driver.



Officers were left only to speculate what happened after a Mitsubishi Lancer crashed into the side barriers on a curve at the Kratinglai interchange Oct. 11.

The car was damaged and burning, but there was no sign of the driver or anyone who knew where he went.

Either the driver was injured and taken to the hospital or he was intoxicated and took off to avoid getting arrested for drunk driving.

From the looks of it, the car must having been travelling at very high speed and didn’t quite make the curve.


