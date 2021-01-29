Pattaya designated as Medium Control Zone from Feb 1; restaurants, pubs, bars, karaokes back in business

According to Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved new criteria and color coding for provinces as the situation has improved in some areas.







Maximum control (Maroon): Samut Sakhon

The following locations will remain closed:

– Pubs, bars, karaoke and all entertainment venues

– Boxing training camps, indoor gyms and fitness centres

– Amulet shops- Spa, massage outlets and similar establishments

– Schools, educational institutions and tutorial schools

– Amusement parks, playgrounds

– Gaming arcades

– Internet cafes

– Exhibitions, meeting halls and other gathering venues

– Bus terminals





The following locations can continue operating under strict preventive measures:

– Flea markets (social distancing measures must be in place and customers limited)

– Restaurants can operate until 9pm but are not allowed to serve alcohol

– Malls and department stores can open until 9pm

– Child and elderly care centres can only open for permanent residents

– Hotels and temporary accommodations must use a tracking system to check on the number of people entering and exiting







High control (Red): Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi

– Pubs, bars, karaoke and all entertainment venues remain closed for in-house service, but takeaways are allowed

– Restaurants can serve until 11pm but no alcoholic drinks are allowed (people can take alcoholic drinks home)

– Schools, educational institutes and tutorials can open provided classes are kept small

– Seminars, banquets or catered events can be held with no more than 100 participants. No alcohol or dancing is allowed at these events.

– Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open, but no activities or promotions that bring many people together are allowed.

– Convention halls or exhibitions can open provided all preventive measures are followed

– Migrant workers must limit their movements, use the MorChana tracking app and seek permission from health officers for inter-provincial travel

– Massage shop and spa can open but customers limited

– Gyms, fitness centres, boxing camps can open and hold matches but without an audience





Medium control (Orange): Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Chai Nat, Trat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Prachinburi, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Samut Songkhram, Sa Kaew, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya and Ang Thong

– Pubs, bars, karaoke and entertainment venues can operate provided customer numbers are limited. Alcohol can be served until 11pm and live music allowed provided nobody dances

– Restaurants can open under social-distancing practices until 11pm

– Seminars, banquets and catered events can be held with no more than 300 participants

– No alcohol or dancing is allowed at these events.- School, education institute, or tutorial school can open but classes must be kept small

– Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open as normal, provided no promotions bringing together people are held

– Conventions or exhibitions allowed provided all preventive measures are in place

– Gyms, fitness centres and boxing training camps can hold competitions with a limited audience







High surveillance (Yellow): Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Narathiwat, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phetchabun, Yala, Ranong, Songkhla, Sukhothai, Surat Thani and Uthai Thani

– Pubs, bars, karaoke and other entertainment venues can open and serve alcohol until midnight. Customers must be limited

– Restaurants can open under social-distancing practice until midnight

– Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open as per normal but no activities bringing people together allowed

– People travelling from high-risk areas will be screened

– Massage parlours, massage outlets and spas can open as per normal

– Gyms, fitness centres and boxing training camps can open and competitions can be held with a limited audience.

The rest of the provinces have been marked green, or under surveillance, can allow entertainment venues, including pubs, bars and karaoke, to open providing operators follow preventive measures. These provinces are also required to screen people entering the province. Dr Taweesin said that though the virus situation in many provinces is improving, people still need to maintain good hygiene practices, at least until the virus becomes a regular disease that health authorities can handle.

The new measures will go into effect from February 1. (NNT)













