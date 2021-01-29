Pattaya’s squid-fishing café reopens

Pattaya’s popular squid-fishing platform reopened Friday as the “red zone” lockdown of Chonburi Province ends, allowing tourists to return.







N.P.E. Octopus Cafe is a large floating platform a kilometer out in Pattaya Bay. Tourists can catch their own squid and fish and have them prepared to eat there or take home.

Company President Nattapong Manasom led employees in disinfecting facilities Jan. 28 to get it ready for visitors.





N.P.E. has been closed for a month during the lockdown, but Nattapong continued to support his 70 employees. For everyone, it was important to reopen as soon as possible.

Prices start at just 400 baht per person with speedboats leaving from Bali Hai Pier on the hour from 5-7 p.m. with a maximum five people. Boats will return at 11 p.m. or earlier if a group of 10 travels back at the same time.

Included is a fishing pole, the seafood you catch, plus sauces and vegetables. Cold drinks also are available at reasonable prices. Male and female restrooms also are available.

Staff can help customers make sashimi from the squid they catch or grill it.











