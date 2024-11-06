Pattaya Deputy Mayor focuses on initiative to build community health leaders

By Pattaya Mail
Deputy Mayor Wuttisak led a meeting with Pattaya’s Health Volunteer Association to discuss enhancing community health projects, focusing on empowering local volunteers.

PATTAYA, ThailandDeputy Mayor, Wuttisak Rermkijakarn chaired a meeting with the Pattaya Health Volunteers Association (Aor Sor Mor) at Pattaya City Hall among relevant officials on November 5.




The agenda focused on strengthening the health volunteer network by reviewing topics such as study tours to enhance local initiatives, efficient distribution of medicines, and medical supplies.

The meeting highlighted training and resources for health volunteers (Aor Sor Mor) to become knowledgeable representatives, aiming to reinforce community health standards.



Key discussion points included efficient distribution of medicines and the importance of local health education, with a commitment to fostering skilled community health leaders.

The meeting emphasized the importance of empowering community health structures, aiming for Aor Sor Mor volunteers to serve as knowledgeable, skilled representatives within their communities. This initiative starts with cultivating community leaders who are capable and respected, reinforcing public health at the grassroots level.
















