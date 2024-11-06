Pattaya Deputy Mayor focuses on initiative to build community health leaders

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor, Wuttisak Rermkijakarn chaired a meeting with the Pattaya Health Volunteers Association (Aor Sor Mor) at Pattaya City Hall among relevant officials on November 5.









The agenda focused on strengthening the health volunteer network by reviewing topics such as study tours to enhance local initiatives, efficient distribution of medicines, and medical supplies.











The meeting emphasized the importance of empowering community health structures, aiming for Aor Sor Mor volunteers to serve as knowledgeable, skilled representatives within their communities. This initiative starts with cultivating community leaders who are capable and respected, reinforcing public health at the grassroots level.





































