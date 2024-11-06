Burglary Blues – Pattaya bicycle shop owner seeks justice as case stalls

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sujanthra Im-arom, 29, the owner of Cadence Cycle in Jomtien Soi 8, is calling for media assistance after her burglary case has seen little progress. Despite reporting the crime to Pattaya police, she has been unable to reach the authorities for updates, and suspects resembling the burglar have been spotted near her shop.









On October 18, at approximately 1:00 AM, Sujanthra discovered that her shop had been broken into while she was sleeping upstairs. The thief made off with several items, including a laptop valued at 15,000 baht, a GPS device worth 3,900 baht, and various amulets totaling around 5,000 baht. Additional property, including a security camera, was also stolen.

Sujanthra reported the incident at the local police station, where officers documented the scene. However, there has been no follow-up or communication from the police since then. Feeling frustrated and unsafe, Sujanthra has now shared security footage of the suspect with the press in hopes of generating public interest and prompting action from law enforcement.









She expressed her concern that the burglar may return, emphasizing the need for swift police intervention to prevent further incidents at her business.





































