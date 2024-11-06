Flavor-packed and budget-friendly, ‘Nai Ek Braised Chicken Noodle Buffet’ – unlimited for 69 baht in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Located in South Pattaya’s Soi Bongkot, this spot offers a fantastic braised chicken noodle buffet with an array of toppings. Popular menu items include bitter melon with braised chicken noodles, braised chicken cartilage, and braised chicken blood. It’s a quick and delicious experience with a cozy atmosphere.









The buffet setup is simple – choose your preferred noodle type, then add as many toppings as you like, including chicken wings, drumsticks, bitter melon, radishes, and herbs. The braised chicken is tender, with flavors infused into each piece. There’s even an assortment of vegetables for added freshness, all included in the price.











For drinks, there’s longan and roselle juice available for an additional 30 baht each. Nai Ek is clean and well-maintained, and the owner is efficient in serving up dishes quickly.

Open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.





































