Pattaya delivery worker killed after dropping 4-meter plate glass on self

On worker was killed and another hurt when a large plate glass fell on them at a Nong Plalai showroom.

Thanwa Sripiem, 38, died at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya after the Oct. 19 accident outside the Mitsu Chonburi Center Pattaya branch showroom on Sukhumvit Soi 11. Co-worker Surachai Duangdara, 36, suffered serious cuts and was treated at the same hospital.







Witnesses said the two men were unloading a 4-meter-high plate glass from a six-wheeled truck when one of the men stumbled and fell, causing the huge piece of glass to fall and shatter on top of them. Thanwa Sripiem suffered deep gashes to his body and head losing his life in the accident.

































