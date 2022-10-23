Thai Health Minister proceeds with nationwide drug users rehabilitation and treatment drive

The national committee on narcotic users’ treatment and rehabilitation has resolved to implement an urgent plan in the aspect of treatment for users. The move was made in response to the current government policy.

Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Ministry of Public Health executives joined the meeting of the committee on narcotic users’ treatment and rehabilitation. The meeting endorsed an urgent plan to address the narcotics problem by setting up screening centers in every sub-district. The plan also calls for collaboration among local agencies in providing treatment and rehabilitation for drug users based on community participation.







To prepare for the drug user rehabilitation drive, every central hospital and general hospital will set up psychiatry and narcotics wards for inpatients. Progress on this front has already reached 50% and the new inpatient wards will soon be launched in all provinces. Additionally, every community hospital will set up psychiatry and narcotics work groups or designate the agencies that will take charge of these affairs.







Of the 9 subordinate legislations under the Narcotics Code, 6 have already seen enactment. Work on the remaining 3 is being accelerated so the drafts can be sent for Cabinet consideration and then made into law. (NNT)

































