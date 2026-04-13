Jomtien streets get fresh start as Pattaya pushes clean-up drive to reset city image

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers in Jomtien have carried out a clean-up operation to improve cleanliness and public order in a busy residential and tourism area ahead of the Songkran holiday period.

On April 12, Jomtien municipal enforcement officers, together with environmental officials from Pattaya City, were deployed to Soi 7, Thepprasit Road, to collect accumulated waste and improve the overall appearance of the area.







The operation was carried out under a broader effort by city administrators to maintain cleanliness, support tourism, and ensure a positive image of Pattaya as a leading destination. Officials said the work is part of ongoing measures to manage waste in high-traffic neighborhoods, especially during peak travel and festival seasons.

Authorities also urged residents and businesses to cooperate by disposing of waste properly and helping keep public spaces clean, emphasizing that community participation is key to maintaining a livable and attractive city.



































