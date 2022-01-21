Pattaya cuts Covid-19 testing as outbreak eases

Pattaya will cut back free coronavirus testing as the city’s Covid-19 outbreak abates.

Chonburi on Friday reported 482 new confirmed cases with 139 of those in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.







Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Jan. 20 that daily antigen testing staged in four high-risk areas in Pattaya – Tree Town Market, Soi 6, Soi LK Metro and Walking Street – will now be held only once weekly – every Thursday – at Pattaya School No. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Only 50 people showed up for testing at the school Thursday, and only one of those tested positive.



Manote said the city’s main “hospitel” converted hotel is now only half full, whereas only two weeks ago, all 1,400 beds were filled. Because most infected people now have the omicron variant – seen as less severe than previous mutations – patients are being discharged in a week, rather than ten days.































