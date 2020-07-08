Pattaya cruise terminal project attracts little interest

Pattaya is finding little interest among marine-construction companies to build a cruise terminal where Bali Hai Pier now stands.

Sopong Jirasirilert, operations director for the Marine Department, said July 5 that only one company bid for the first phase of the cruise terminal project.







The government’s Eastern Economic Corridor plan calls for replacement of Bali Hai with a deepwater port capable of handling cruise ships, as well as expansion of the cruise facilities at Laem Chabang Port.

Sopong said the bidding period has not closed yet and that the Marine Department is hoping to attract competitive offers. But if only one company applies, it likely will get the job, he said.





