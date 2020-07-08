Pattaya blind school plans online fundraising

Its usual charity events shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, Pattaya’s Redemptorist School for the Blind is hoping virtual fundraising turns into real money.

Director Chid Suknu said July 7 that the school has suffered badly as foreign donations have dried up and bans on large gatherings have prohibited the usual charity concerts and fundraising parties.







“If we simply sit around and wait for donations, it’s definitely not going to work,” he said.

So the blind school is considering hosting virtual fundraisers, perhaps broadcasting live performances by students online instead of holding in-person concerts.

Another idea, Chid said, is to host an online auction. Local businesses could bring their products to the school to sell online with proceeds split between the retailers and schools.

He also suggested companies could outright donate goods and supplies to the blind school to help it through the crisis. Anyone interested, he said, should contact the Redemptorist School for the Blind.





