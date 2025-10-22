Pattaya crowds rush to Krungthai Bank as ‘Half-Half Plus’ hits 20 million sign-ups

PATTAYA, Thailand – The atmosphere in Pattaya was lively on October 20–21, as crowds flocked to register for the government’s new “Khon La Khrueng Plus” (Half-Half Plus) scheme through the Pao Tang mobile app. Large numbers of residents — especially seniors and low-income earners — queued up in front of several Krungthai Bank branches, including those in Soi Nernplabwan, Bang Lamung, Naklua Market, and South Pattaya.

Reporters observed that from as early as 5 a.m., people began lining up to secure their spot before the banks opened at 8:30 a.m. Many said they arrived before dawn for fear of missing out on the subsidy. Bank staff were seen assisting those unable to register online due to technical issues such as poor internet access, identity verification errors, or difficulty using the app.







A street vendor outside a Krungthai branch said that in recent days, there had been a steady stream of people seeking assistance. “Most of them are elderly or low-income earners,” he noted. “They all just want a bit of help from the government to support their families.”

According to the Ministry of Finance, all 20 million registration slots for the “Khon La Khrueng Plus” program have now been filled under a total budget of 44 billion baht. The subsidy covers both tax-filing and non-tax-filing citizens, with tax filers receiving up to 2,400 baht and non-tax filers up to 2,000 baht.







The government will co-pay 50% of purchases up to 200 baht per day, with the benefits valid from October 29 to December 31, 2025, between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Officials are reportedly considering launching a Phase 2 if spending activity under the first phase performs well, aiming to further stimulate grassroots economic growth during the year-end period.



































