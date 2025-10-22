Visitors to Thailand urged to stay alert as authorities combat scams

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai government has declared the fight against scammers a national priority, prompting the Royal Thai Police to launch an intensified, nationwide campaign targeting fraudulent activities, particularly those operating across borders. Police Chief Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet stressed that anyone entering Thailand with the intent to defraud locals is considered a perpetrator, not a victim, and authorities will act decisively to prevent such crimes.







Pol Gen Kittirat highlighted that the National Police, in coordination with technology crime units, banks, the Ministry of Digital Economy, and foreign authorities, is strengthening surveillance, preventive measures, and rapid response protocols. He emphasized that travelers and residents alike should remain vigilant when receiving suspicious phone calls, messages, or social media contacts, as proactive caution can prevent financial losses.

For foreigners planning trips to Thailand, officials reassure that extensive measures are in place to protect both tourists and locals. Authorities are using border monitoring, pre-entry online forms (TDAC), and watchlists to screen for high-risk individuals. Cooperation with international partners ensures that scammers attempting to exploit visitors are identified and blocked before entering the country.



The police chief also addressed the distinction between those willingly involved in scams and unsuspecting victims, noting that some are lured with promises of high income but face criminal operations upon arrival. Law enforcement is committed to handling such cases strictly while maintaining transparency and legal compliance.

“The government and police are fully prepared to act decisively against scammers,” Pol Gen Kittirat said, “but all operations will prioritize legal integrity, careful planning, and protection of Thailand’s sovereignty.” (TNA)



































