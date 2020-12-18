Pattaya criminals smash Mercedes Benz window in failed burglary attempt

Pattaya police are tracking down the driver of a red pickup truck who smashed the window of a Mercedes-Benz in a failed burglary attempt.

Nantakorn Patnumrob, 35, called authorities after he witnessed the truck driver smash the driver’s side window of his Mercedes Benz GLE 500e outside the children’s clinic he owns Dec. 17.







The victim shouted at the burglar from an upstairs window and the pickup drove off without stealing anything from inside the car.

Police said they dusted the Mercedes for fingerprints and pulled CCTV footage and will try to locate the thief.











