Thai seafood seller’s niece picks 18-million-baht lottery winner

A Chonburi seafood vendor who let her young niece pick out lottery tickets won 18 million baht in the Dec. 16 government lotto drawing.

Primpao Chuedee, 50, normally chooses her own numbers, but this time she sent her niece Baimon to buy three tickets. She came home with number 201303, which turned out to be the first-place winner.







The surprised seafood vendor shouted in surprise and was swarmed by congratulatory family members.

Primpao said she plans to use the money to pay for the education of Baimon and other nieces and nephews, as well as reward her regular vendor who sold the tickets.









