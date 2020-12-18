Thai seafood seller’s niece picks 18-million-baht lottery winner

By Pattaya Mail
Primpao Chuedee can’t hold back her tears as she tells reporters of how she let her young niece pick out lottery tickets and won 18 million baht.

A Chonburi seafood vendor who let her young niece pick out lottery tickets won 18 million baht in the Dec. 16 government lotto drawing.

Primpao Chuedee, 50, normally chooses her own numbers, but this time she sent her niece Baimon to buy three tickets. She came home with number 201303, which turned out to be the first-place winner.


Primpao Chuedee reported her winning ticket to the Sean Suk Police as soon as she found out she won.

The surprised seafood vendor shouted in surprise and was swarmed by congratulatory family members.

Primpao said she plans to use the money to pay for the education of Baimon and other nieces and nephews, as well as reward her regular vendor who sold the tickets.

