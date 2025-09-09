Pattaya officials inspect flood-damaged roads after heavy rain

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai led Pattaya city officials to inspect road damage along the Khao Talo railway side near Wat Thamm after heavy rainfall caused flooding overnight. The inspection comes as residents continue to report potholes and deteriorating road conditions in several key areas.

Officials indicated that repairs will continue if no additional rain falls today. However, locals expressed frustration, noting that patchwork fixes have been repeated for years without long-term improvement. Many pointed out that roads such as Khao Noi remain riddled with deep potholes, comparing them to craters, and said that flooding and poor road conditions are recurring problems every time it rains heavily.







Despite these ongoing issues, city authorities continue to apply temporary solutions like filling potholes. Residents argue that such short-term measures are insufficient, and long-term planning and road quality improvements are needed to prevent the cycle of damage and repair.

Pattaya city officials assured residents that they will continue to monitor the situation and carry out repairs when weather conditions allow, but the public remains skeptical about the effectiveness of patchwork solutions.



































