Pattaya cracks down on homelessness, targeting vagrants and undocumented foreigners

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials, working alongside Jomtien municipal officers, the Banglamung district administration, the Department of Social Development and Human Security, and local police, have intensified efforts to address homelessness and street begging across key areas of the city. The joint operations focus on high-traffic tourist areas, including Walking Street, Jomtien Beach, and areas near major landmarks, to maintain public order and safety for residents and visitors alike.







City authorities say the sweeps target not only local vagrants but also foreign nationals, particularly those without proper documentation, with some being sent back to their home countries. “Wherever possible, homeless individuals without shelter are offered temporary accommodation, but those posing safety risks or repeatedly returning to the streets may face deportation,” an official explained.



Public feedback underscores the community’s concern over safety and the city’s image. Comments from residents and workers highlight issues ranging from persistent street begging to drug use among some individuals: “It’s frightening at night for those of us working late; cleaning up these areas is good for Pattaya’s tourism image,” one local remarked. Another added, “If we can’t provide them work or shelter, foreign nationals should be sent back home.”

At the same time, citizens caution that enforcement should be fair and considerate. Many emphasize helping Thai residents who lack homes or employment, while others call for targeted measures against aggressive panhandling and nuisance behavior, including persistent street vendors.

City authorities have pledged to continue regular sweeps, improve coordination among agencies, and provide practical solutions for vulnerable populations while keeping Pattaya’s streets safe and orderly. Officials also stressed that these efforts aim to strike a balance between compassion for the homeless and protection of the city’s tourism and public image.



































