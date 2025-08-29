Foreign suspect caught red-handed stealing motorcycle in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities swiftly arrested a foreign man suspected of stealing a motorcycle in Soi 16, Walking Street, thanks to the quick action of local motorbike taxi drivers.

The suspect, whose nationality is unknown, reportedly appeared under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he took off on a motorbike belonging to a local resident. The owner immediately alerted nearby motorbike taxi drivers, who tracked the suspect to the old pier area and helped restrain him until Pattaya municipal officers arrived.







Officials then coordinated with the Pattaya City Police Station to formally handle the case according to Thai law. No injuries were reported, and authorities praised the public for their prompt assistance in maintaining safety in the city.

Local residents and online commenters expressed appreciation for both the authorities and the vigilant taxi drivers, highlighting the role of community cooperation in keeping Pattaya safe. One motorbike driver noted that the suspect even attempted to assault a driver while fleeing, reinforcing the importance of citizen vigilance.

Municipal officers urged the public to continue reporting suspicious activity and thanked everyone involved for their efforts to safeguard the city.



































