Pattaya councillor urges action on beach safety and redevelopment

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Councillor Suriwat Rermkijakarn raised concerns about the order and safety of Pattaya Beach. He reported frequent observations of motorbikes driving on the sidewalks along Beach Road, sometimes even against traffic, posing serious risks to both tourists and locals.







Suriwat emphasized the need for immediate action to prevent potential accidents and ensure the safety of visitors and residents using the area. He called for the deployment of relevant officials to enforce regulations and restore order, warning that the current situation could negatively impact Pattaya’s tourism image.

In addition to the safety issues on Beach Road, Suriwat addressed complaints from residents about the area near the entrance to Walking Street, specifically around the Pattaya South wastewater treatment plant, which is currently used as a parking space. He proposed redeveloping this area to better align with the aesthetic and functional aspects of Walking Street, aiming to enhance its appeal and utility for both tourists and locals.

Suriwat urged the administration to consider these suggestions and take appropriate actions to address the issues, improve the overall environment, and enhance the safety of the area.





































