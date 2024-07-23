Concerns raised over service quality and equipment at Pattaya City Hospital

PATTAYA, Thailand – The poor quality of service and substandard equipment at Pattaya City Hospital was a major point of concern at the Pattaya City Council meeting on July 19. Counsellor Surin Yimyai emphasized the hospital’s importance as a crucial facility for both residents and tourists in times of illness.

He shared his personal experience, highlighting that from the reception area to some medical departments, the air conditioning system was insufficient, leading to the use of fans in various departments to provide adequate cooling for patients.









Surin noted that this problem has persisted for years and mentioned instances of damaged and sagging ceiling tiles in certain parts of the hospital. He inquired about the administration’s plans to improve the air conditioning system to ensure adequate cooling and to enhance the hospital’s condition to better serve the public and tourists, reflecting well on Pattaya City.

Pol. Capt. Phornphana Chokthai, Director of Public Health Services and Acting Director of Pattaya City Hospital, responded to the council member’s query. She stated that the hospital has been serving the public and tourists for 10 years and currently uses over 340 air conditioning units. These units operate 24 hours a day, leading to inevitable wear and tear. Continuous repairs have been carried out over the years.







To support the hospital staff, the public, and tourists, the hospital has requested a budget for the year 2025 to purchase new air conditioning units to replace the faulty ones. The hospital has compiled a detailed report on the air conditioning needs of various departments to facilitate the replacement process. She reiterated that the improvements are vital to ensure that Pattaya City Hospital can provide a comfortable and reliable environment for all its users, ultimately enhancing its reputation as a key healthcare facility in Pattaya City.





































