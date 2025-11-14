Pattaya Council scrambles to fix school dome and hazardous roads after heavy rains

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Council members visited Mueang Pattaya School 5 (Ban Noen Phatthaya Nuea) to inspect the progress of a multi-purpose dome funded by the Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization. The dome is intended for learning activities, sports, and important school events, with construction proceeding according to plan.







The council members also examined a school roof project funded by Pattaya City after recent heavy rains caused water to erode the soil beneath the structure. The school director and teachers expressed concerns over student safety and structural quality, prompting coordination with Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai and the city engineering office to inspect and address the issues urgently.

In addition, the council members inspected Arunothai Road, following complaints from residents about damaged road surfaces, particularly along Soi 6 from the Seven-Eleven to the curve near Soi 5. The area has been prone to motorcycle accidents during early morning hours. Relevant authorities were urged to carry out emergency repairs to ensure public safety.











































