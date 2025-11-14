Sedan crashes into motorbike killing rider before mounting wall on Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic traffic accident occurred at 12:45 PM on 13 November when a sedan collided with a motorbike before crashing into a wall along Sukhumvit Road toward Sattahip. The incident took place near the Kao Suan Kwang Grilled Chicken restaurant, approximately 300 meters into Na Jomtien Sub-district.

At the scene authorities found an orange Nissan sedan lodged against the wall of the roadside restaurant. Inside the vehicle, 32-year-old Ms. Kanlaya, the driver, was in shock and suffering from injuries sustained in the crash.







Around five meters away on the sidewalk lay 47-year-old Pornthep, the motorbike rider, who had suffered fatal head injuries. His Yamaha Fino motorbike was found crushed under a nearby parked pickup truck.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being reviewed, and police are interviewing witnesses and the driver to determine the exact circumstances before taking further legal action.



































