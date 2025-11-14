Pattaya endures heavy rain and flooding, authorities close roads temporarily

PATTAYA, Thailand – Heavy rain across Pattaya has caused localized flooding, forcing authorities to temporarily close key roads to protect vehicles and prevent property damage.

On November 13, officials blocked traffic on several streets, including behind Wat Thamsamakhee on Khao Talo Rail Road, Pattaya Third Road at the Moom Aroi intersection, and sections of Sukhumvit Road, where rising water levels made passage unsafe. The closures were coordinated to ensure safety and minimize damage to vehicles attempting to navigate flooded streets.







“Traffic was temporarily stopped to prevent vehicles from driving through the floodwaters, which could cause damage to property,” said a municipal officer.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rain in the lower central region, including Bangkok, its surrounding provinces, the eastern region, and parts of the upper south, with strong winds expected in northeastern Thailand. Bangkok and surrounding areas may experience thunderstorms in 40% of locations, with occasional heavy rain. Temperatures in affected areas are forecast to range from 23–33°C, with winds from 10–35 km/h.

In the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, wave heights are moderate at 1–2 meters, rising above 2 meters in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid traveling in areas affected by stormy conditions.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fung-Wong, located east of Taiwan, is projected to move toward Okinawa, Japan, and poses no threat to Thailand. Travelers to affected regions are advised to check weather conditions before departure.

Officials continue to monitor water levels and weather conditions in Pattaya and other flood-prone areas, urging residents to exercise caution as heavy rains continue through the day.







































