Thunderstorms blast through Pattaya and east Thailand

An early rainy-season storm thrashed 100 homes in Phanat Nikhom, felling trees, but injuring no one.

The brief but violent storm hit the Numsub Community in Na Wang Hin April 24. Many trees fell with damage to houses, a convenience store, parking lot and bus stop.

Resident Preeyanuch Niyom, 33, said high winds blew tiles off her roof and threw property around the market about three minutes after the rain began.







Police said 100 structures sustained various amounts of damage. The district Disaster Prevention and Mitigation quickly cleared trees blocking roads, including some estimated to be a century old.

Another tree fell due to the same storm on Highway 332 at the Jay Kasem Pol junction in Sattahip. It, too, was cleared quickly.





















