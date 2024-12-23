Pattaya cool in the morning, hot and windy in the afternoon

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reports that temperatures in upper Thailand are expected to rise by 1-2°C due to weakening high-pressure systems. However, the northern and northeastern regions will continue to experience cool to cold weather, while Bangkok and surrounding areas, the central, eastern, and upper southern regions will remain cool during the mornings.

In the northern and northeastern regions, morning fog will be prevalent, and mountaintops will see cold to very cold temperatures, with lows ranging between 5-13°C. Temperatures in the northern lowlands are expected to range between 13-18°C, while highs will reach 26-30°C.



Bangkok and the central region are forecasted to have morning temperatures of 19-22°C, increasing to highs of 29-31°C. The eastern region will experience similar conditions, with lows of 17-22°C and highs of 29-32°C.

In the upper southern region, cool weather is expected in the mornings, with isolated thunderstorms (20% coverage) forecasted for provinces such as Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The area will see temperatures ranging between 19-25°C in the morning and highs of 28-32°C.

The lower southern region will experience scattered thunderstorms (10% coverage), mainly in Trang and Satun provinces, with morning lows of 22-26°C and highs of 31-33°C. Maritime conditions remain moderate, with wave heights of 1-2 meters in the Gulf of Thailand and 1 meter in the Andaman Sea, but rougher seas of over 2 meters are expected during thunderstorms.







Tropical Storm Alert

The Meteorological Department is closely monitoring a tropical depression in the lower South China Sea, which is expected to intensify into a tropical storm. It is projected to approach the eastern coast of Vietnam on December 24-25 before weakening into a depression.

Health and Safety Advisory

Residents in cold areas are advised to take care of their health during the cooler weather and remain vigilant against wildfire risks due to dry conditions. Morning commuters are urged to exercise caution when driving in foggy areas. Sailors in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea should avoid navigating near stormy zones and exercise extra caution due to moderate to high waves.

Stay updated on weather developments and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this seasonal transition. (TNA)







































