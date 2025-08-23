Two tourists injured on Pattaya Beach Road amid debate over pedestrians vs. reckless bikers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two foreign men were injured after being struck by a motorcycle along Pattaya Beach Road, prompting urgent response from Pattaya city authorities and sparking widespread concern about traffic safety in the area.

The incident occurred when a motorcycle collided with the pedestrians, who sustained injuries requiring immediate medical attention. Pattaya municipal officials and city enforcement officers coordinated with the Sawang Boriboon Foundation to provide first aid at the scene before transporting the victims to Bhattamakun Hospital for further treatment. Reports indicate one of the victims is a Swedish national.







Residents and tourists quickly voiced alarm over social media, describing the incident as life-threatening and highlighting ongoing hazards for pedestrians. Many criticized reckless driving along Pattaya Beach Road, noting that motorcycles and cars often speed past intersections, run red lights, and even drive on sidewalks. Some observers stressed that pedestrians, including foreign visitors, frequently face danger because drivers pay little attention to crosswalks or traffic signals. Others pointed out that potholes and damaged road surfaces on the beach road further increase risks.

Several commenters drew comparisons to international standards, emphasizing that in other countries, drivers stop for red lights even when no one is crossing. They urged the city to adopt stricter traffic laws, enforce speed limits, and install speed cameras to prevent further accidents. Concerns were also raised about tourists and expatriates unfamiliar with Thai traffic rules, who may not anticipate the speed and recklessness of local drivers.



Authorities reminded the public that vigilance is essential on Pattaya streets, especially along pedestrian-heavy areas such as the beach road. Residents and social media users called for stricter enforcement, better pedestrian infrastructure, and driver accountability to prevent such dangerous incidents in the future.



































