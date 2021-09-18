Pattaya continues vaccination house calls

Pattaya continued to vaccinate bedridden and disabled residents against Covid-19 at their homes.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai accompanied Pattaya Hospital’s Dr. Krittapat Thantarakitti and their team of nurses on the Sept. 16 trip to twelve Pattaya homes.







Those receiving their first injections were given Sinopharm, while those getting a second injection received AstraZeneca. All previously inoculated either had received AstraZeneca or Sinovac.

Manote said the house calls are to be sure those who cannot travel to vaccination sites are protected against the coronavirus.



Pattaya Hospital is sending doctors and nurses out into the community every day.

Sinopharm is only available to those legally registered inside Pattaya’s city limits. Pfizer vaccines will be available to the elderly, disabled and chronically ill.

































