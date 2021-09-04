Pattaya’s Bunker Boys happy to get back to golf

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Wednesday, September 1st

Pattavia Golf Course

1st Tony Robbins (19) 36 points

2nd Geoff Cox (17) 35 points

3rd Michael Brett (16) 34 points

Near pins Jay Babin, Steve Durey, & Kob Glover.







After several weeks of solitary confinement, it was a delight to get back on the golf course again today and recover a bit of sanity and normality. For a period it looked like our return might be spoiled by the weather, as it rained all night and into the morning. Luckily the weather gods smiled on us and it remained dry throughout the game. After we had finished the rain did eventually come as we drove back from the course to Pattaya. Those who finished after us got a good soaking.



As expected, following a long layoff scoring was modest with plenty of rusty shots on display. Despite a scratchy round with four wipes, Michael Brett managed to cobble together a score of thirty-four to take third place. Geoff Cox in one of his rare appearances went one better to take second with thirty-five points whilst Tony Robbins won the day with thirty-six points. Three near pins were taken by Steve Durey, Jay Babin, and Kob Glover.





With only one game played in August, Roger Awad was declared golfer of the month with a magnificent score of forty-two points at Green Valley. His twenty-six on the front nine alone was worth something. That had to be the easiest win ever in the race for the golfer of the month.

Having wasted so much time recently in hibernation, the Bunker Boys decided to jump straight back into tour mode with a trip organised to Kabin Buri later this month, as usual staying at our favorite accommodation, Serenity Resort, and Spa for two nights with two games at Kabin Buri Country Club. On the return journey, we play a game at the beautiful Lotus Valley Course, another rare treat. Yet another trip to Kanchanaburi is in the planning stages, possibly late October or early November.





With the Thai government vaccination program proceeding at pace and a possible opening up of Thailand to tourism in October being mooted, now may be an opportune time for our regular winter visitors from the UK and other parts to start planning a visit to the “City of Fun.” We would love to be able to welcome back many old faces and renew old acquaintances. The golf will be as enjoyable as ever, the weather nice and warm, and the beer icy cold. Everything else is, as they say in Thailand, “up to you.”

Friday, September 3rd

Khao Kheow A & B

1st Kob Glover (21) 35 points

2nd Michael Brett (17) 32 points

3rd Geoff Parker (18) 30 points

Near pins Geoff Parker & Kob Glover X 2.







A bright sunny day for our second game back, this time at Khao Kheow where we were allocated the A & B nines. An all-in deal of nine hundred and fifty baht meant everyone had a cart. Khao Kheow is a course that seems keen to maximise the utility of carts; consequently, the course was very busy, clearly, a strategy that works and one other courses might do well to copy.

Unfortunately, we had a couple of very slow five balls out ahead of us that made our round tediously slow, bordering on five hours. Otherwise, a pleasant day was had by all.





The combination of slow play and a bit of rust still hanging about made for poor scoring again. Only Kob Glover mastered the conditions, compiling a tidy thirty-five points. Once again a bunch of wipes cruelled what might otherwise have been a decent score for Michael Brett who took second with a lowly thirty-two. In his first game for about six weeks, Geoff Parker made a welcome return to golf sporting a very spiffy new haircut, barely recognisable taking third place with thirty points.

Geoff also managed to snag a near pin with Kob Glover taking two. It has to be said the lady’s tees were significantly further forward than the yellows. Nevertheless, you still have to get the ball close to take one.

























