Pattaya continues curfew hours and alcohol ban in restaurants

The Center for Covid19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting on Friday decided to maintain the number of dark-red provinces of maximum and strict controlled zones at 29 and the current curfew hours from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. in those provinces until Sept 30 and ban of alcohol in restaurants while encourages people to continue ‘work from home’ during the period, said CCSA spokesman, Taweesin Visanuyothin.







Thailand on Friday reported 14,403 new coronavirus cases and 189 more deaths over the past 24 hours. 15,610 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus. The country’s total infections rose to 1,352,953 and the death toll was 13,920. (TNA)



























