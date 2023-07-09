Pattaya continues Bike Boxes project at traffic lights around the city

Pattaya, Thailand – With a substantial number of registered motorcycles (25,000-30,000) in the city, the lack of sufficient stopping spaces for motorbikes at traffic lights has led to increased accident risks, not to mention near misses as the two-wheelers squeeze past cars to get to the front.







One common sight on Thai roads, including Pattaya, is the chaotic parking of motorcycles and bicycles along the side or in the middle of intersections. This is due to road designs that prioritize cars, leaving limited space for smaller vehicles like motorcycles. As a result, motorcycles often occupy areas not designated for parking, leading to potential accidents.





To tackle this issue, the Traffic Design and Transportation Department drew inspiration from traffic management innovations in countries like the United Kingdom and the United States. They introduced Lane Control and Bike Boxes, also known as Advance Stop Lines (ASL), to improve traffic flow and provide designated spaces for motorcycles at intersections.



The implementation of Bike Boxes involves creating two lines of stops at intersections. When vehicles approach a red light, they all stop before the first line, reserving the space in front exclusively for bicycles and motorcycles. This gives them a head start when the light turns green, allowing them to proceed safely before cars start moving.







The Bike Boxes serve as a tool to enhance the safety of all road users, including cyclists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians. Approximately 80 MC points are planned around the city, with 30 completed last month. The safety mission continues to complete another 50 as soon as possible. In addition more pedestrian crossing warning signs are being marked and erected to improve traffic flow and ensure pedestrian safety.

















