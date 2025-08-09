Pattaya conducts lifeguard drill ahead of long holiday weekend, urges drunk swimming report

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials staged a beach lifeguard drill this week in preparation for the upcoming long holiday weekend (August 9-12), emphasizing safety protocols and rapid-response readiness. The exercise aimed to reassure both locals and tourists of the city’s commitment to protecting lives along its popular coastline.

Authorities said lifeguard teams are stationed at key points along Pattaya and Jomtien beaches, supported by water rescue units and patrol officers. The initiative comes amid concerns over past incidents involving intoxicated swimmers and inadequate public awareness of water safety risks.







While officials maintain that Pattaya remains safe year-round, critics stress that genuine public trust in beach safety requires more than one-off displays. They call for consistent enforcement and clear outcomes to back up official claims.

City leaders are urging residents and tourists to play a proactive role. Anyone who sees suspicious activity, emergencies, or individuals entering the sea while intoxicated is encouraged to contact the Pattaya City Hotline at 1337.



































