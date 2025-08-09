Pattaya Police nab thief preying on intoxicated tourists — but is more needed to protect visitors?

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police arrested Puth Prathumthong, a 43-year-old transgender individual, for stealing valuables from a heavily intoxicated Russian tourist near Soi Pratamnak 6 on August 7. The victim, who reportedly fell asleep on the street after a night of drinking, lost gold jewelry worth 400,000 baht, a diamond ring valued at 450,000 baht, and 5,000 baht in cash.







The suspect was tracked down to a nearby apartment, and police recovered key evidence including the victim’s diamond ring, pawnshop receipts, and items used during the crime. Officers are coordinating with local gold shops to retrieve the remaining stolen items and return them to the tourist.

While authorities acted swiftly, the incident once again exposes recurring vulnerabilities in Pattaya’s nightlife scene, particularly when it comes to the safety of intoxicated visitors. The suspect allegedly took advantage of the tourist’s condition, approaching under the guise of friendliness before discreetly removing valuables — a pattern locals say is far from rare.

This case underscores a wider problem: reactive policing is not enough. Pattaya’s reputation as a global tourism destination depends not just on entertainment, but also on trust and safety. More patrols, better street lighting, increased surveillance, and targeted crime prevention efforts are essential — especially in well-known nightlife zones. Authorities must also take a firmer stance against pawnshops or gold dealers that accept stolen goods without proper due diligence.

Officials should also issue clearer warnings to tourists: wearing high-value jewelry or accessories during nights out dramatically increases the risk of being targeted.



Public frustration is growing. On social media, many locals commended the police but voiced concern over the repetitive nature of such incidents. Some questioned whether the money for cosmetic surgeries comes from illicit gains, while others pointed out that this suspect had been seen “lurking” along Jomtien and Dongtan beaches before. Comments included calls for more consistent legal action and questioned whether certain gold shops are complicit in enabling these thefts. One resident expressed relief, saying, “She almost got away with my son’s chain too.”

If Pattaya wants to keep its streets safe and welcoming, it must go beyond catching thieves — and work to prevent them from striking in the first place.



































