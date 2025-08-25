Pattaya condo residents alarmed as thieves steal nearly one million baht in Pratumnak

PATTAYA, Thailand – Condo residents in Pattaya are being warned to stay vigilant after a high-end unit in a luxury condominium on Pratumnak Road, Soi Kasetsin, South Pattaya, was burglarized, with thieves making off with nearly one million baht in cash and valuables.

The incident occurred on July 30 at approximately 11:50 PM. The female resident, identified as Ms. “Aem” (24, name withheld for privacy), and her Korean boyfriend had gone out for the evening. Upon returning and waking the next morning, they discovered that their unit had been ransacked.







CCTV footage revealed that the intruder climbed the rear wall, pried open a sliding glass door, and entered the unit. The stolen items included 100,000 baht in cash, a 50,000-baht watch, a Hong Kong jade-gold bracelet valued at 500,000 baht, and a piggy bank. The footage also showed the thief covering the CCTV camera to avoid detection.



Ms. Aem has filed a police report at Pattaya City Police Station, but no arrests have been made so far. Authorities and media have been asked to assist in tracking down the suspect.

Residents are advised to take extra precautions, including double-checking locks, securing valuables, and monitoring CCTV systems. Property managers are also urged to enhance security measures, especially during late-night hours, to prevent similar incidents.



































