RAYONG, Thailand – Visitors to Ao Khai, a small but scenic 500-meter beach near Mae Phim, have called on local authorities to improve facilities and organization at the site, which is celebrated as a “luxury beach” of Rayong and honors the legacy of Thailand’s national poet, Sunthorn Phu, recognized by UNESCO.

Tourists noted several issues that need attention, including a lack of clear parking areas, improperly placed trash bins near drainage leading to the sea, encroachment of private operators on roadside parking, and questionable construction infringing on public space.







Despite these challenges, visitors hope Rayong province and relevant agencies will take action to preserve Ao Khai as a high-quality tourist destination. Proper management would enhance the beach’s reputation, attract international tourists, and boost tourism revenue for the Eastern region and Thailand as a whole.

Ao Khai is known for its calm waters, suitability for sea activities, and popularity among surfers. The nearby “Koh Khi Pla” adds to the natural charm, making it a sought-after destination for both local and international visitors.



































