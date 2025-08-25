Koh Larn’s first full-scale waste incinerator set to start operations on Sept. 25

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong, alongside Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai and Chonburi Provincial Council member Worapot Pongpalee, inspected the newly constructed waste-to-energy incineration facility on Koh Larn, aimed at solving the island’s long-standing garbage problem.







The project, led by Smart Waste Management Co., Ltd., is Thailand’s first fully integrated waste incineration facility on Koh Larn. Under a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract, the facility features two incinerators capable of burning 25 tons of waste per day each, handling both existing and new waste streams for a total of 50 tons daily. Currently, the island has about 150,000 tons of accumulated waste. The facility is scheduled to process its first batch on September 25, 2025.

The main plant building is expected to be completed by mid-September, while the three-story learning and administrative center will be finished by mid-November. The facility will include a learning exhibition on waste management, offices, a conference room, and on-site staff accommodations.



Officials emphasized that the project aligns with national policies for sustainable waste management and offers a long-term solution for Koh Larn’s environmental challenges, benefiting both residents and the island’s tourism industry.



































