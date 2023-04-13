Pattaya community makes merit, honors older residents at Songkran festivities

Soi Khopai Community made merit and paid respect to its older residents for Songkran.

Neighborhood President Wirat Joyjinda led the April 11 ceremonies with community leaders, Pattaya city councilmen and police.

Organizers invited five monks from Wat Nong Or Temple to perform a Buddhist chanting and partake in Songkran ceremony sponsored by the Soi Khopai and Panthamit communities.







At the conclusion of the merit-making ceremony, eleven senior citizens were honored at the “Rod Nam Dum Hua” ceremony where scented water was poured over their hands in exchange for their forgiveness and blessings. Everyone joined in traditional games, such as pebbles tossing and blowing rubber bands.















