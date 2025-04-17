Pattaya community honors elders with traditional Songkran water blessing ceremony

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tha Ee Ter community in Nongprue, East Pattaya, celebrated Songkran by upholding the cherished Thai tradition of honoring elders with a water blessing ceremony. The event, led by Jantima Thongplao, the community president, was attended by many residents, young and old, who gathered to pay respects to the senior members of the community.







The celebration began at noon with a special lunch for the elders, where they were treated to a meal as a sign of gratitude. Following the meal, the water blessing ceremony commenced, with elders seated in order of age from oldest to youngest. This arrangement symbolized respect and reverence for the wisdom and experiences of the community’s senior members.

Winai Inphitak, the former mayor of Nongprue, had the honor of leading the water blessing ceremony, a key tradition of Songkran. He was followed by local candidates for the Nongprue Municipal Council and members of the “Puea Nongprue” group, all of whom participated in the symbolic act of pouring water over the hands of the elders as a gesture of respect and to ask for their blessings.



The event concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to all the elders in attendance, ensuring that every senior left with a small token of appreciation for their participation in the ceremony. The event not only celebrated the Songkran spirit of renewal and family ties but also reinforced the community’s deep respect and gratitude towards its elderly members.

The water blessing ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the importance of maintaining Thai traditions, showing respect to elders, and fostering a sense of unity and gratitude within the community.





































