Pattaya communities unite to preserve Kong Khao tradition

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya and Naklua communities joined hands to uphold the cherished tradition of “Kong Khao,” or rice mound procession. Spearheaded by Poramet Ngampichet, the ceremony took place on April 20 at the Naklua Public Park, where residents from both locales converged to commemorate the occasion.







The annual Kong Khao tradition, deeply ingrained in the fabric of Chonburi Province, stands as a resolute symbol of Thai cultural heritage, captivating tourists and locals alike with its profound significance. Synonymous with Pattaya’s rich cultural tapestry, the Naklua Kong Khao celebration is meticulously observed each year during the Songkran festival, drawing travellers from near and far to partake in its festivities.

Beyond its festive allure, the event carries a profound cultural resonance, serving as a reminder of the province’s illustrious cultural legacy. Traditional customs, such as the offering of food to spirits during Songkran, are dutifully maintained by Naklua residents, believed to provide protection for families and possessions from harm.







Moreover, the Kong Khao tradition serves as a vibrant showcase of traditional Thai attire, fostering a sense of cultural pride and identity among the younger generation. Through their commitment to cultural preservation, events like these not only enhance local tourism but also serve as catalysts for the revival and safeguarding of cultural heritage.































