Pattaya collaborates with Japanese specialists on advanced wastewater management

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai warmly welcomed Mr. Junichi Baba, Executive of the Japan Sewage Treatment Plant Operation & Maintenance Association (Us:iMAS), and a team of 20 wastewater management experts from Japan.

The visit was organized under a cooperative agreement between the association, the Japan Sewage Works Agency (JSWA), and Krungthep Thanakom Public Company Limited, a Bangkok Metropolitan enterprise. The delegation was hosted at Pattaya City Hall, where city officials, including Chukiat Nongyai, Assistant Secretary to the Mayor, and other relevant department heads, participated in the event.







The Japanese delegation engaged in respectful discussions and experience-sharing sessions with Pattaya city leaders regarding community-level wastewater management. A Thai-Japanese interpreter facilitated smooth communication throughout the meeting.

The delegation planned a site visit to inspect Pattaya’s community wastewater treatment system and pumping stations. This hands-on study aims to deepen practical understanding and further strengthen bilateral cooperation in environmental management.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing knowledge exchange between Thailand and Japan, contributing to the sustainable development of Pattaya’s infrastructure with a focus on environmental friendliness.



































