Pattaya City mows grass along railway road to improve safety and appearance

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City authorities have recently undertaken a project to cut the overgrown grass along the road that runs parallel to the railway tracks. This maintenance work aims to improve both safety and visibility for motorists and pedestrians traveling in the area.

Local residents have welcomed the move, expressing relief that the obstructive tall grass has been cleared. One resident commented, “Please cut it down—it was really blocking the view and making driving dangerous.” Others noted this effort reflects the city’s ongoing development and commitment to improving public spaces.







The city encourages residents to report any areas needing maintenance through the hotline 1337 to ensure Pattaya continues to be safe and pleasant for everyone.

This grass-cutting initiative is part of broader city efforts to maintain clean and safe roads, helping reduce accidents and enhance the overall environment.



































