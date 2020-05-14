Pattaya cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, max temp 40°C, lightning strikes warned

Pattaya City Eastern Part Weather

Hot with scattered thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-28 °C. Maximum temperature 34-38 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers areas.







During 14 – 16 May, hot to very hot. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with gusty wind. Minimum temperature 25-28°C. Maximum temperature 35-40°C. Southeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers areas. During 17 – 20 May, scattered thundershower. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37°C. Southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers areas.

















