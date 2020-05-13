Pattaya security officers rescue woman from suicide attempt

Pattaya security officers stopped a woman from trying to drown herself, but simply sent her home after the suicide attempt.

Officers from city hall's Special Affairs Division intercepted the unidentified Thai woman in her 30s after she jumped off a viewing area near the Pattaya lighthouse and was wading into deeper waters.







Officers brought her back to shore and calmed her down. The woman said she was distraught after arguing with her sister who is living with her during the coronavirus crisis.

But rather send her to the hospital, where she might have been held for a psychiatric hold after an apparent suicide attempt, the city hall workers simply sent the woman home.

