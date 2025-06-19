Pattaya clears shades from beach road footpaths, baht-bus parking on Soi Buakhao still a headache

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials are taking action to solve one of the most common frustrations for tourists and residents alike: navigating the cluttered sidewalks along Beach Road.

This week, the city’s municipal enforcement officers (thesakij) launched a fresh campaign to clean up public walkways, especially along the beachfront. Vendors and business owners have been officially warned not to place any tables, chairs, signage, shades or goods on public land and were told to keep everything within the boundaries of their property.







“To maintain cleanliness and public order, Pattaya municipal officers have warned business operators not to place items that encroach on public space along the beachfront,” the city announced. “All such items must be moved back into private areas.”

The move is being praised as a long-overdue step to restore safety, walkability, and the overall appeal of Pattaya’s most iconic tourist zone.

Officials point to Section 39 of the Public Cleanliness and Order Act of 1992, which clearly states that no one may place, hang, or install anything in a public area without written permission from local authorities. The penalty for violating this rule can be a fine of up to 10,000 baht.



“This is a good move. Keep it up every day and eventually it will be under control. The city will look clean and beautiful,” wrote one local.

“Pattaya is looking more organized now—thank you to all the municipal officers,” another resident posted.

While many applaud the campaign, others are calling on the city to expand enforcement beyond Beach Road. Specific trouble spots mentioned include Soi Buakhao, Thepprasit Road, and Khao Talo—areas where parked vehicles, food stalls, and street vendors regularly clog the footpaths and spill out into traffic lanes.

“Please clear Soi Buakhao too—just the songthaews (baht-bus) alone already cause congestion, not to mention the vendors and parked cars.”

There were also complaints about advertising signs that stick out into walkways, sometimes dangerously. One commenter noted that in Germany, it’s illegal to have signs protruding beyond a building’s wall. Instead, signs must be flat and within strict size limits—a model they suggested Pattaya should consider.

“Storefront signs that jut out should be removed. In Germany, they must be flat against the wall with size limits. Ours are the size of buildings!”





Others pointed to sidewalk vending from vehicles as a growing issue. Some vendors park pickup trucks along the roadside, set up chairs and umbrellas on the footpath, and begin selling goods, essentially converting public sidewalks into private sales spaces.

“Selling from the back of a truck is clearly illegal—even if they’re just waiting for buyers.”

“Some shop owners leave merchandise on the sidewalk. There’s barely any room to walk—sometimes we’re forced onto the road with cars zooming by.”







Tourists have long complained that walking around Pattaya, especially along Beach Road, is more of an obstacle course than a leisure stroll. The problem is even worse for families with strollers, elderly visitors, and people with mobility issues.

While many agree that this latest effort is a step in the right direction, there’s widespread hope that enforcement won’t be a one-off campaign, but part of a consistent and citywide cleanup.

“Clean it up, and then keep checking. If they break the rules again, penalties should be harsher,” one commenter suggested.







Another added:

“It doesn’t look right for a tourist city to have stalls sticking out onto the beach walkway. It ruins the vibe.”

In a destination like Pattaya, where millions come for sunshine, beach views, and a bit of carefree walking, reclaiming the sidewalks might just be one of the most meaningful tourism upgrades yet.

































