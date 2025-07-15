Pattaya clears makeshift parking reserves on streets as public urges fines to remove unacceptable habits

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya city officials are intensifying efforts to stop residents and businesses from placing objects like chairs, tables, cones, and laundry racks on roads and sidewalks to illegally reserve parking spots. The campaign calls for respect of public spaces and aims to improve urban cleanliness and order.

Authorities warn that such actions violate municipal regulations and inconvenience others. Residents are encouraged to report offenders via the city hotline 1337, while enforcement officers conduct daily patrols to remove illegal markers.







The campaign has sparked widespread discussion on social media, where many locals have expressed strong support for the crackdown. Some commented that the practice of reserving spots is “really ugly” and suggested offenders should be fined 500 baht per violation. Others criticized neighboring municipalities like Nong Chok, noting that enforcement there is lacking as some people block streets in front of their own homes.

Despite repeated cleanups, many remarked that the more authorities clear, the more objects appear again. Nevertheless, there were calls to keep up the efforts. Residents praised the campaign with comments like “Great job!” and urged officials to expand enforcement to neglected areas such as the South Pattaya mosque sidewalk, which remains half-occupied despite multiple complaints.



Others asked when the crackdown would reach North Pattaya’s area in Soi Paniad Chang 3. Many observed that while city officials work hard to maintain order, selfish individuals persist in placing objects to reserve spaces daily. Some even suggested that enforcement should extend to Sukhumvit Road near the railway and the Naklua Post Office alley, which are notorious for illegal parking markers.

Several comments lamented how such selfish behavior harms the city’s appearance, with some noting that this problem is widespread across all provinces. At the same time, many expressed that the crackdown is much needed and should be carried out firmly but kindly. The public widely agreed that Pattaya is becoming cleaner and more livable thanks to these efforts.



Specific locations like Naklua Pothisarn 3 were mentioned, where parking is banned along the entire stretch, yet people still place laundry racks, car covers, and other obstacles. Many locals hope the cleanup will continue until all such items are removed to restore beauty and order. Enthusiasm for the campaign was clear, with some residents urging officials to check other busy streets such as Soi Buakhao, where cars frequently block traffic and some vendors do not give way.

Positive remarks like “Good team!” and “Excellent job!” were common, alongside requests to extend patrols to Pattaya Klang Road, which some feel remains overlooked. Others pointed out blocked areas near Naklua market and warned about items like tables screwed into roads at Soi 9 on Second Road, which should be removed.

Although a few expressed frustration about parking availability, the overall public mood supports the city’s crackdown, calling for continuous and expanded enforcement. Many are hopeful that Pattaya will soon be a cleaner, more orderly city where public space is respected by all.







































