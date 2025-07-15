Pattaya seizes its best shot this wet season as Co-Pay travel campaign drives tourism surge

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite the rainy season, Pattaya remains one of Thailand’s top destinations for domestic travelers, offering lush green landscapes, cooler temperatures, and vibrant cultural experiences. The city’s unique charm during the wet season presents excellent photo opportunities — from misty beach mornings to dramatic stormy skies, making it a favorite among photographers and tourists alike.

Adding momentum to Pattaya’s wet-season appeal is the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) ‘Half-Half Travel Thailand’ campaign, which has already generated over 30 billion baht in domestic tourism revenue. More than 1.7 million people have signed up to benefit from co-payment support of up to 3,000 baht per person for travel-related expenses, encouraging more Thais to explore local destinations like Pattaya.







TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool reported that 1.725 million people have registered for the program, with nearly 120,000 entitlements redeemed in just the first two weeks. A total of 5,748 businesses have joined, including 3,223 hotels and over 2,500 restaurants, attractions, and spas, providing ample options for travelers seeking wet-season getaways.

This initiative not only makes travel more affordable but also supports local businesses and helps drive economic recovery by stimulating spending across the tourism sector. For those looking to capture Pattaya at its most atmospheric, the wet season — backed by government incentives — may be the best time to visit yet.



































