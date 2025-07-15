High on weed, gas-station skipper leads Thai police on 2-hour chase before tires shot out

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities are warning riders and drivers in Pattaya and other tourist-heavy cities that skipping out on fuel bills will not go unnoticed — and definitely won’t end well. This follows a dramatic case in Nakhon Si Thammarat, where a 22-year-old man led police on a two-hour chase across six districts after filling up his tank and speeding off without paying.

The incident began when the driver of a white box truck topped up at a petrol station in Kaew Saen, Nabon District — then bolted without paying a single baht. Officers tracked him through Thung Song, Ron Phibun, Phra Phrom, and into the city center, eventually disabling the vehicle by shooting out its tire.







The driver, later identified as Pansa “Boat” Niltam from Surat Thani, told police he smoked cannabis daily and had no license — which is why he panicked and ran. “I thought if I kept driving, I might get away,” he told officers in a dazed state after arrest.

Police were not amused. They’ve since hit him with multiple charges: reckless and dangerous driving, fleeing police, and failure to pay for services — a clear message to would-be fuel thieves.



With cameras installed at most petrol stations and police units increasingly alert to such behavior, local authorities in Pattaya say there’s zero tolerance for cunning riders who think they can outsmart the system. “Whether you’re local or a tourist, don’t think this city is a free ride,” one officer said.

Some motorbike riders and delivery drivers in Pattaya have reportedly tested the limits, sneaking away from stations late at night or faking QR code errors. Officials now warn that any attempt to evade payment — whether at a gas pump or anywhere else — could land you in serious legal trouble.



































