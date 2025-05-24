Pattaya leaves no one behind when it comes to medical and welfare support

PATTAYA, Thailand – In Pattaya and its surrounding areas, public health and welfare are not just policies — they are priorities rooted in compassion and inclusivity. The city has continuously demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that even the most vulnerable members of the community are not overlooked, especially when it comes to accessing medical care and essential social services.

One recent example of this commitment in action took place on May 21, at a house in east Pattaya. The Nongprue Municipality, in collaboration with the Regional Registration Administration Center 2 of Chonburi Province, launched a heartfelt outreach initiative aimed at improving the quality of life for disabled individuals who often face difficulties traveling to government offices due to mobility limitations.







Led by Mrs. Niramol Thammathatto, Director of the Social Welfare Division of Nongprue Municipality, a team of local officials welcomed staff from the registration center as they visited the homes of people living with disabilities to help issue new Smart ID Cards. This marks the very first location where such home-based services were carried out under the new initiative.

The purpose of the program is straightforward but impactful: to ensure that individuals who are bedridden or physically disabled are not denied the benefits and rights enjoyed by other citizens simply due to logistical challenges. These Smart ID Cards serve as a gateway to essential government welfare programs, such as the State Welfare Card, free or subsidized medical treatment, disability allowances, and other support systems designed to reduce poverty and social inequality.

On this occasion, five individuals who either never had an ID or whose ID cards had expired received assistance. The process included photographing and processing the cards on-site, with the official cards printed and delivered immediately to their recipients — a level of service that brought immense gratitude from families and caregivers alike.

This effort reinforces a powerful message: in Pattaya, everyone matters. Whether someone is living in a condo by the beach or confined to a small home in the suburbs, they are entitled to dignity, rights, and medical support. It’s a testament to a local government that recognizes no one should be left out — not due to disability, poverty, or circumstance.

As the city continues to grow and modernize, its commitment to compassion ensures that no resident, regardless of ability, is ever left behind when it comes to healthcare and social inclusion.

































