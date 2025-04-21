Pattaya thanks visitors and officials for a joyful Wan Lai Festival – See you again next year

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya extended heartfelt thanks to all tourists who joined the vibrant Wan Lai festivities, celebrating Songkran in full spirit. With the event running from morning till morning, the city was alive with energy, water fights, and cultural joy.

Pattaya City also expressed deep appreciation to all officials, police officers, municipal staff, and volunteers for their tireless work in maintaining safety, traffic flow, and a welcoming environment for everyone. Their efforts ensured the festival ran smoothly and created memorable experiences for both locals and visitors.







As the last splash fades and the streets return to calm, the city invites everyone to return for Wan Lai Pattaya next year, promising even more fun and festive spirit. Pattaya is always ready to welcome travelers from near and far.

“Come any day – Pattaya is always here,” the city posted in a message of gratitude, wrapping up another unforgettable Songkran season.

































