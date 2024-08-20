Pattaya City urged to take action against reckless Middle Eastern bikers

PATTAYA, Thailand – During last week’s Pattaya City Council meeting, Council Member Wuthithorn Saengurai raised an urgent issue concerning reckless riding by Middle Eastern youth in South Pattaya. He reported growing distress among local residents due to the erratic behaviour of these foreign motorcyclists, who have been observed revving their engines and creating excessive noise, leading to disturbances and safety concerns.







Wuthithorn emphasized the need for stricter measures to address the problem, calling on relevant authorities to take decisive action to curb these disruptive activities. “The behaviour of these motorcyclists is not only disturbing but also poses significant safety risks,” he said.

Council members also received reports from citizens about incidents involving violent and mistaken confrontations. Many residents reported that after collisions, the individuals often fled the scene, creating chaotic situations. In some cases, non-riders intervened on behalf of the culprits, complicating efforts to address the issue. Nevertheless, some victims managed to capture clear photos of the offenders, aiding authorities in tracking and interrogating them.

In response to the concerns raised, Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn acknowledged the issue and explained that the city has been collaborating with local administration and the Pattaya Police to find solutions. Despite the city’s limited legal authority, Wuthisak assured that the administration remains committed to resolving these issues and improving the safety and quality of life for residents. “We are actively working with all relevant parties to address these concerns and alleviate the problems faced by our community,” he concluded.



































